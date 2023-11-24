“Industrial engineering careers range from defense to transportation, traditional manufacturing, to service industries like healthcare or banking,” said Sinan Onal, PhD, associate professor and chair of SOE. “IE students go on to work in companies all over the world, but more importantly, they work to solve problems that impact humans all over the world."

Two selected transfer students majoring in IE will each receive a one-time scholarship of $5,000. Four first-year IE majors who are selected will each receive a one-time scholarship of $2,500 each. The IE awards will apply to the spring 2024 semester.

Graduates of SIUE’s industrial engineering program are placed in industry careers nationally and internationally. The average starting salary is $75,000 (Glassdoor 2023).

Apply for the scholarship online or by downloading the application and emailing the completed application to Dr. Sinan Onal sonal@siue.edu by December 15, 2023.

