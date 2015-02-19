EDWARDSVILLE – The injury law firm Schoen Walton Telken & Foster, LLC. has recently opened two new office locations. In addition to offices in East St. Louis, IL and St. Louis, MO (by appointment), the firm now serves its clients from new offices in Edwardsville, IL and Belleville, IL. Schoen Walton Telken & Foster, LLC. represents clients in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases caused by work accidents, negligent conduct, and dangerous and defective products.

The Edwardsville office will serve as Schoen Walton Telken & Foster, LLC.’s headquarters and is located two blocks from the Madison County Courthouse, at 241 N. Main Street. The Belleville office is one block from the St. Clair County Courthouse and is located at 120 W. Main Street.

“A significant portion of our cases come from clients and referring attorneys located throughout Southern Illinois and Eastern Missouri. While we have always regularly practiced in Madison and St. Clair counties, it made sense for us to expand our presence and open primary office locations in both Edwardsville and Belleville, home to each county’s courthouse. Our new Edwardsville and Belleville offices, coupled with our existing office locations, make us well positioned to serve our clients and referral sources throughout the Metro East, the Greater St. Louis area, and Southern Illinois,” said partner Troy E. Walton.

