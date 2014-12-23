From left to right: Micah Summers, Troy Walton, Paul Schoen, Ron Foster, Kathie and Chad Opel of Neighbors in Need and Steve Telken. (pictures attached).



EDWARDSVILLE, IL - The Edwardsville based law firm Schoen Walton Telken & Foster has made a financial contribution to Neighbors in Need, a local charity founded by Chad Opel and his wife Kathie, that aims to provide assistance to community members who need financial assistance as a result of unexpected emergency such as a serious illness, fire or similar tragedy.

“At this time of year the firm wanted to help someone who is in need of assistance through no fault of their own. We admire the work Neighbors in Need does in the greater Edwardsville-Glen Carbon area and are pleased to make this contribution so they can provide a little extra assistance to the families that need it at this time of year”, said Paul Schoen, managing partner.

“We are very thankful to Schoen Walton Telken & Foster for their support at this time of year”, said Chad Opel, founder of Neighbors in Need, who was presented with the $1,000 donation by the attorneys.

Neighbors in Need – was founded by Edwardsville native Chad Opel and his wife Kathie in 2010 after seeing a family member battle an extended illness. They decided to start Neighbors in Need, a certified 501(c)(3), to assist others who face a medical or similar hardship and reside within the communities of District 7. They host two annual fundraisers, “Taste of Edwardsville” and the “Turkey Trot 5K”. The organization is run by volunteers and overseen by a Board of community members who seek applications for assistance, review nominations and award funds. For more information visit www.edwardsvilleneighborsinneed.org.

Schoen Walton Telken and Foster – is an Edwardsville based law firm with additional offices in Belleville, IL and St. Louis, MO. The firm has five attorneys and concentrates their practice in serious personal injury and products liability litigation. For more information visit www.schoenwalton.com.

