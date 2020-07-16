ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets has joined Walmart as another that will adopt a face-mask requirement for customers.

With a focus on the health and safety of customers and teammates, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is taking the necessary step of requiring all customers to wear a face covering while shopping in its stores.

This requirement will take effect Monday, July 20 at all 113 Schnucks locations in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, and include exceptions for young children and those with medical conditions who are unable to wear a face covering.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved quickly to respond to the ever-changing environment and prioritize safety and cleanliness in our stores,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “We have been monitoring this situation closely, and given the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the regions we serve, we believe requiring masks for teammates, vendors and, now, customers is in the best interest of public safety. We understand that there are a variety of opinions about masks, however the CDC and other health experts are aligned on the benefits of facial coverings in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

”In an effort to support customers who need to shop but do not have a facial covering at that time, Schnucks will provide complimentary masks - one per customer - for a limited time and whiles supplies last. Schnucks is continuing to encourage customers to limit store visits to one shopper per household, when possible, and to socially distance while inside stores. Signs will be posted at every store entrance informing customers of the facial covering requirement and directing those without one to request a mask from the first Schnucks teammate they see upon entering the store.

"Stores will have teammates available to greet customers at each entrance from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, and during designated senior hours. These teammates will help customers understand the facial covering requirement, offering masks to those without one and sanitize shopping carts. Between today and Monday, Schnucks will train teammates on protocols at store entrances and prepare necessary signage to communicate the requirement at all 113 locations. In addition, Schnucks Rewards customers will receive a notice about the updated face covering requirement via email, and information will be posted on the company’s website."

Customers can also opt to utilize Schnucks Delivers for curbside pickup at available locations or choose to have orders delivered to their homes by visiting Schnucks Delivers.com.

About Schnucks:

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 113 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, and employs more than 14,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2019 rankings, Schnucks is the 155th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 16th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $16 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

