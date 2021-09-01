ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced today that more than $500,000 in Schnucks Rewards Points will be given away throughout the month of September. The company will match the receipt totals of five random shoppers in every store, every day throughout the month of September.

“Over the last 18 months, we’ve heard countless stories of shoppers brightening our teammates’ days,” said Ryan Cuba, Schnucks Chief Merchant. “Now’s our chance to surprise and delight Schnucks shoppers by giving away more than half a million dollars in Schnucks Rewards points.”

For a chance to win, Schnucks Rewards members simply enter the phone number associated with their Schnucks Rewards account or scan their in-app barcode at checkout any time they shop during September. Five winners will be selected from each store, each day of September and will win Schnucks Rewards points equal to their receipt total. Every trip through the checkout lanes is another chance to win and the bigger the receipt total, the more Schnucks Rewards points will be awarded to each person whose name is drawn.

Not a Schnucks Rewards member? Customers can sign up for Schnucks Rewards on the company’s website or download the app from the App Store or Google Play. Customers who sign up for Schnucks Rewards will earn 10 Rewards Points for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases. After accruing 1,000 points, customers will earn $2 off a future purchase. The app also includes a shopping list feature, digital coupons, recipes, product shelf location, and many more features.

For more information on the September $500,000 Schnucks Rewards Points giveaway, visit schnucks.com/points.

About Schnucks Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, and employs 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2020 rankings, Schnucks is the 149th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14 th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive, and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $12 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

