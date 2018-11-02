BELLEVILLE - Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced that the company has notified the landlord of its Belleville East location that it will not renew the lease of the store at 110 Carlyle Plaza Drive. The store will close in the first quarter of 2019, however, an exact closing date has not yet been determined. All 70 teammates will be offered positions at nearby Schnucks stores.

“We have evaluated what we could do to make this store more successful for quite some time, and earlier this year, it became apparent that there was simply no path to profitability, so we made the difficult decision not to renew our lease,” said Schnucks President and COO Dave Peacock. “We were lucky to have had the opportunity to open another nearby Belleville store through our recent acquisition of 19 former Shop ‘n Saves, so we’re pleased that despite this upcoming closure, we will continue to have two other stores where we can serve the Belleville community.”

The newly-acquired store (800 Carlyle Avenue) will soon undergo a renovation, which the company hopes to complete before closing the Belleville East location.

Article continues after sponsor message

With 18 other stores in the Metro East area, Schnucks remains committed to the market, and Peacock emphasized that the Belleville East store will operate as normal through the first several weeks of 2019. “This store will continue to be fully stocked, and customers will continue to see fresh products, competitive prices, and friendly teammates who are ready to serve them now, throughout the holidays, and into early 2019,” said Peacock.

The pharmacy will also continue to operate as normal until the store closes. At that time, pharmacy prescriptions will transfer to the Schnucks at 800 Carlyle Avenue in Belleville.

Schnucks acquired the 71,500-square-foot Belleville East location in the 1995 acquisition of National Supermarkets. The store originally opened in 1994.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, ?Schnuck Markets, Inc?. ?is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 118 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and employs more than 14,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2017 rankings, Schnucks is the 170?th? largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 16?th? largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need. Follow Schnucks on Facebook: ?www.facebook.com/schnucks?.

More like this: