ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced that, in total, Schnucks customers donated $110,131 to support United Way of Greater St. Louis as part of the company’s Sept. 20 - Oct. 3 Round Up at the Register campaign at all Schnucks store locations in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

One hundred percent of customer round-ups will benefit United Way of Greater St. Louis and will contribute to the organization’s campaign to build a strong foundation for our region now and in the future as they help 1 million people in the St. Louis community each year throughout their 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois. Proceeds will also support United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline, a free and confidential resource available 24/7 for up to 250 different languages.

“We thank our customers for joining us on our mission to nourish people’s lives and for uniting with us as we lift and strengthen people, families, and neighborhoods across the St. Louis area,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Only by working together can we unite people, resources and funding to help build a strong and equitable community where all can thrive.”

“We want to express our immense gratitude to Schnucks and their customers for this extraordinary display of generosity,” said Michelle D. Tucker, President and CEO of the United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Your outstanding support will enable us to continue helping local individuals and families navigating through difficult circumstances.”

Schnucks and its teammates have a long history of supporting United Way. In 2022, the company campaign raised more than $2.23 million to support United Way of Greater St. Louis as well as other United Way affiliates in communities that Schnucks serves across the Midwest. (The 2023 company campaign total will be announced next month.) All donations stay in the region in which they are given and benefit the local United Way affiliate.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 115 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2022 rankings, Schnucks is the 178th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $14 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

