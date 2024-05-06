ST. LOUIS - Schnucks announced on Monday, May 6, 2024, that is recalling three of its cheese spread because of possible Salmonella contamination.

Schnucks said customers are urged to check for: Schnucks Whip Cream Spread UPC 4131858005 Best By: 8/8/2024

Schnucks Strawberry Spread UPC 4131858007 Best By: 9/8/2024

Schnucks Cream Cheese Spread UPC 4131858023 Best By: 10/8/2024

"Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange," Schnucks said.

Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400

