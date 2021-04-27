ST. LOUIS - Schnucks is recalling a variety of bakery items because the grocer’s container manufacturer, Genpak, has notified the company that loose particles of plastic may be included in the packaging which could result in the plastic particles being embedded in the baked goods.

To date, there have been no reports of injury or illness associated with consumption of these products.

Schnucks customers at ALL stores are urged to check for these products purchased on or prior to April 16, 2021:

Gourmet Raisin Bran Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Lemon Blueberry Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832029

UPC: 4131832037 Gourmet Cranberry Orange Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Lemon Poppy Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832159

UPC: 4131832037 Gourmet Pumpkin Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Chocolate Muffins, Size: 4 count UPC: 4131832067

UPC: 4131832039 Gourmet Blueberry Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Cinnamon Crumb Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832026 UPC: 4131832042 Gourmet Banana Muffins, 4 count Gourmet Raspberry Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832027 UPC: 4131831267 Petite Layer Fruit Pizza, 9 inch (Deli Department) UPC: 215232XXXXX

Schnucks customers at ALL stores are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:

Cornbread Slice Corn Bread UPC: 2520300XXXXX UPC: 4131831243 Butterflake Roll, 6 count UPC: 252079XXXX Schnucks customers at all stores EXCEPT those in Rockford, Ill., DeKalb, Ill., and Janesville, Wis. are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021: Gooey Butter Cake Old Fashioned Gooey Butter Cake UPC: 252224XXXXX UPC: 252514XXXXX Gooey Butter Cake Slice Cherry Cheese Coffee Cake UPC: 252529XXXXX UPC: 252222XXXXX Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Cake Cherry Coffee Cake UPC: 252223XXXXX UPC: 252228XXXXX Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Slice Apple Coffee Cake UPC: 252231XXXXX UPC: 252230XXXXX Old Fashioned Crumb Cake Old Fashioned Cheesecake UPC: 4131831309 UPC: 252221XXXXX

EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks, customers in Columbia, Mo. are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021: Raspberry Crumb Coffee Cake Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake UPC: 4131832134 UPC: 4131832135 Butterflake Roll, 12 count UPC: 251386XXXXX Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.

Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400. *Note: Any UPC that contains “XXXXX” may have various number combinations dependent on the store location. Please use the description and beginning UPC numbers to determine if the product is applicable.

