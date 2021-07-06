ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced Ted Schnuck has been named the company’s Executive Vice President, Supermarkets. Dave Peacock, President and Chief Operating Officer since May 2017, will transition back to the company’s Board of Directors in October, following his acceptance of a new role with Continental Grain Company.

After a successful career outside of Schnucks, including time with Bain & Company, strategy work with Beam Suntory and brand management at Procter & Gamble, Ted joined the family-owned company in 2015. He is a current member of the company’s Strategy Team, which includes the 10-member team of high-level executives. The great grandson of the company’s founder has held strategic leadership positions across several key areas of the 82-year old grocer, including merchandising, supply chain, marketing, business development and store operations.

In his new role, which he will fully assume in October of this year, Ted will lead the merchandising and store operations teams, fusing his experience in both areas with his leadership capabilities and strategic mindset.

“Ted’s extensive career journey, through both his outside work experience and education and through the core areas of the company, has prepared him to be a next generation leader,” said Todd Schnuck, Chairman and CEO. “His business acumen, understanding of our company’s key functions, ability to connect with and lead our teammates and, most importantly, his strong exhibition of our company’s core values make him an ideal leader of our supermarkets.”

Dave Peacock joined Schnuck Markets, Inc. as president and COO in May 2017, and will be working closely with Ted prior to transitioning to the board on October 4.

“We are grateful for Dave’s leadership over the last four years, which was especially critical during the pandemic when we experienced supply chain and in-store operational challenges,” said Todd Schnuck. “Through his strategic initiatives in data and analytics and operational excellence, we are positioned to compete and win in this competitive retail landscape. We are fortunate that Dave will continue his association with our company through his involvement with our board of directors. We wish him the best in his next career chapter.”

“For the last four years, it has been an honor to be a Schnucks teammate, working alongside Todd and getting to know fellow teammates from all departments and locations,” said Dave Peacock, President and Chief Operating Officer. “I look forward to collaborating with Ted during this leadership transition and to continue to be connected to the Schnucks team and the communities we serve as a board member.”

More Information About Ted Schnuck

In his current role as Vice President, Fresh, Ted leads the meat, seafood, produce, floral, bakery and deli merchandising areas, with an emphasis on ensuring our stores offer a relevant assortment of fresh, quality foods while providing easy, affordable and convenient meal solutions.

During his time as a Division Manager, Ted oversaw the operational needs of 11 stores located in the St. Charles, Missouri and mid-Missouri markets, and in a previous role, he was responsible for 13 stores in St. Louis County, Jefferson County, and southeastern Missouri markets. As Vice President of Brand Marketing, Ted’s leadership was instrumental in the successful launch of the Schnucks Rewards loyalty program. In addition, other notable accomplishments include improvements in supply chain management with the implementation of the company’s inventory replenishment system. As part of the business development team, Ted Schnuck was instrumental in the acquisition and integration of 19 St. Louis-area Shop ‘n Save stores in 2018.

Ted is a fourth generation member of the Schnuck family and great grandson of company founder, Anna Donovan Schnuck. He is the first member of this generation to be appointed to the company’s Strategy Team. He will report to the company’s Chairman and CEO, Todd Schnuck.

Ted Schnuck is a graduate of the University of Virginia, and he earned his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Ted began his career with Bain & Company then transitioned to strategy and marketing roles for major brands at Beam Suntory and Procter & Gamble.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 110 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs more than 14,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2020 rankings, Schnucks is the 156 th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 15 th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $16 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

