ST. LOUIS – Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced today the launch of “Schnucks Rewards,” a program that allows customers to earn points redeemable for dollars off future purchases.

“This is a modern way for us to say ‘thank you’ to customers for choosing Schnucks,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Customers will be rewarded for something they’re already doing – buying groceries to feed their families - and Schnucks will be helping them to stretch their dollars even further.”

Customers who sign up for Schnucks Rewards will earn 10 reward points for every dollar spent on qualifying* purchases. After accruing 1,000 points (the equivalent of $100 in purchases), customers will earn $2 off a future purchase. They can choose to redeem dollars off as they are earned or allow them to accumulate (up to $500).

Customers can participate in the program by downloading the Schnucks Rewards app from their smartphone’s App Store or Google Play. Customers can then either create an account, or those with an existing Schnupons digital coupon account may use that log-in information. Customers who do not have a smartphone can still participate by visiting www.schnucks.com/rewards and using their phone number to register. To earn points, customers will scan the Schnucks Rewards in-app barcode or enter their phone number at checkout. Schnucks will also occasionally offer promotions such as double points and free items available exclusively to Schnucks Rewards customers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Shoppers have many options to choose from when it comes to where to buy their groceries, and our hope is that Schnucks Rewards provides them with one more reason to choose us,” said Schnuck. “Along with our commitment to being best in fresh and offering quality, friendly service, this program is one more way for us to encourage those who may not currently be our customers, to give Schnucks another look.”

In addition to Schnucks Rewards, the new app also features enhanced item-location information, allowing shoppers to easily find the location of a specific item in any Schnucks store. Customers can also use the app to view the weekly sales ad, refill pharmacy prescriptions and access digital coupons.

*Points may not be earned on lottery, tobacco, third-party gift card purchases, Schnucks Delivers orders, wire transfers or any non-food purchases made at customer service. Points may be earned on pharmacy prescriptions and alcohol purchases, however, customers cannot redeem dollars on those purchases.

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery/pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. The company takes pride in its community partnerships and gives more than $13 million annually in food to pantries that help those in need. Privately held, Schnucks operates 98 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and employs more than 13,000 teammates. Follow Schnucks on Facebook: www.facebook.com/schnucks.

More like this: