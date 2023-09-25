Schnucks Hosting Company-Wide Career Fair On September 28 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - St. Louis-based and family-owned Schnuck Markets, Inc. is hosting a company-wide career fair at all 115 stores across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin on Thursday, September 28 from 1 to 5 p.m. Schnucks plans to hire for a variety of positions offering flexible schedules, career advancement, the option to be paid after each shift, health benefits (after a qualifying period) and other teammate perks. Article continues after sponsor message Part-time positions and full-time department manager positions (at select locations) are also available. To expedite the process, prospective teammates planning to attend the fair should visit www.schnucks.com/careers and complete the online application prior to attending. About Schnucks Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 115 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2022 rankings, Schnucks is the 178th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $14 million in food to pantries that help those in need. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip