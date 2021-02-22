ST. LOUIS - Today, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is joining supermarkets and food manufacturers across the country to celebrate the first-ever Supermarket Employee Day. FMI—The Food Industry Association, has proclaimed this new holiday to recognize employees at every level for the work they do feeding families and enriching lives.

With more than 40,000 individual stores that sell food and grocery items in the United States alone, supermarkets are the backbones of our communities. Millions of supermarket employees come to work daily to keep shelves stocked and to provide communities with essential services that help them survive and thrive.

“Our teammates have stood strong and continued on the Schnucks’ mission to Nourish People’s Lives during the pandemic. They are true heroes and we are thrilled to honor and celebrate them,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “When COVID-19 forced many to shelter at home, we were able to stay open because of our teammates' dedication, and because of our teammates' willingness and enthusiasm for trying new things, we have continued to adapt and serve our customers and our communities every day.”

To thank its essential workers, each teammate that has a Schnucks Rewards account will receive 5,000 points ($10) to use for a break meal. Schnucks is also stocking break rooms at all stores with snacks for teammates to enjoy as they celebrate this special day.

“Supermarket employees have earned our gratitude and respect, which is why we are creating a holiday to celebrate them,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI—The Food Industry Association. “The fact is they always have been frontline heroes during periods of crisis. In the face of natural disasters or global pandemics, these brave and dedicated individuals keep communities strong and moving forward.”

Honor your favorite heroes in social media posts today by using the hashtags #SupermarketEmployeeDay and #SupermarketHeroes.

