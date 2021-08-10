Schnucks Expands Curbside Pickup to 12 Additional Stores, Bethalto Store Listed
ST. LOUIS - As the popularity of curbside pickup continues to grow among grocery
customers, Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced that, in partnership with Instacart, the company will expand the convenience offering to 12 additional locations in Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana this fall. One of the locations is the Schnucks store at 72 Airport Plaza, Bethalto.
This latest expansion will bring the total number of Schnucks stores offering curbside pickup to 82.
“With the goal of providing our customers a seamless shopping experience, curbside pickup is a convenient option for those who are time-strained and always on the go,” said Chace MacMullan, Schnucks Director of Digital Experience. “Schnucks shoppers can balance their busy lifestyles by ordering a full grocery order and then swing by their Schnucks store and have their purchases brought directly to their vehicle.”
As an added bonus to customers, the $1.99 Curbside Pickup fee has been waived at all
Curbside locations for orders of $35 or more. (There is a $3.99 fee for orders under $35.)
To find additional stores already offering curbside pickup and to place orders, customers can visit schnucksdelivers.com, select the “Pickup” option, and select a time between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. After completing their purchase, customers will receive a text/app message with store parking and pickup instructions. The grocery order is kept in a designated area of the store, with temperature-sensitive items appropriately placed in refrigerators, freezers and warming units.
This is the list of the expansion:
Illinois:
Belleville West 5720 North Belt West Belleville, IL 62226
Bethalto 72 Airport Plaza Bethalto, IL 63031
Bloomington 1701 East Empire Street Bloomington, IL 61701
Waterloo 150 Waterloo Commons Drive Waterloo, IL 62298
Indiana:
Jasper 3605 North Newton Street Jasper, IN 47546
Missouri:
Charbonier 2183 Charbonier Road Florissant, MO 63031
Jefferson City 1801 Missouri Blvd. Jefferson City, MO 65109
Lindenwood 1900 First Capitol Drive St. Charles, MO 63301
City Plaza 3431 Union Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63115
Loughborough 1020 Loughborough Ave. St. Louis, MO 63111
South City 3420 South Grand Ave. St. Louis, MO 63118
Mid Rivers 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive St. Peters, MO 63376
