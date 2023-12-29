ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. and The Salvation Army today announced that Schnucks customers and the company donated a total of $230,000 to The Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights campaign through the most recent “Round Up at the Register”. Schnucks customers had the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with 100 percent of donations from the 15-day campaign benefiting The Salvation Army. Customers donated $212,281, and Schnucks added $17,719.

“As they do each holiday season without fail, Schnucks customers once again showed their appreciation towards The Salvation Army through their generous round ups as well as their donations to the red kettles at the entrances of our stores,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “The work The Salvation Army does in our communities, not only during the holiday season but year round, truly aligns with our company’s mission to nourish people’s lives.”

All monies raised during Round Up at the Register stay in the community in which they were donated to support local programs and services, including helping to provide food, shelter, support for veterans, addictions treatment and emergency disaster services throughout the year.

“From here in the heart of St. Louis to communities throughout Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, Schnucks customers are making a difference,” said Major Adam Moore of The Salvation Army. “Every dollar matters as we invest in our community, meeting needs and creating lasting change. We are grateful to Schnucks, their customers and to the entire community for supporting us during this vital campaign. Together we Do the Most Good.”

The funds donated through the Round Up are in addition to those donated by Schnucks customers who gave at The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles that were located at all Schnucks stores Nov. 24 - Dec. 23.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 115 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2023 rankings, Schnucks is the 189th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $14 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has been inspiring hope, combating poverty and meeting human needs without discrimination since 1865. Through the generosity of donors and the selfless efforts of volunteers, The Salvation Army will continue to "Fight for Good" against hunger and hopelessness across every ZIP code.

