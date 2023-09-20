ST. LOUIS - Starting today, Wednesday, Sept. 20, and continuing through Tuesday, Oct. 3, Schnucks customers in the St. Louis metropolitan area will be able to contribute to the United Way of Greater St. Louis at checkout simply by rounding up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar. Those customers who use self-checkouts and wish to donate may choose a $1, $3 or $5 “Scan and Give” option. Schnucks Rewards members also have the opportunity to donate their rewards points to United Way as part of the Donate Your Rewards program.

Schnucks has a decades-long history of supporting United Way, and during last year’s company campaign, teammates, customers and the company donated more than $2.23 million - including more than $126,000 from the Round Up at the Register.

“At Schnucks, our mission to nourish people’s lives means supporting organizations like United Way as they work to address the vast and varying needs of the communities that we serve together,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “From immediate basic necessities like food, shelter and transportation to longer-term needs such as youth programs, education, job training and counseling, United Way continues to positively impact our region just as they have for more than 100 years.”

One hundred percent of customer round ups will benefit United Way of Greater St. Louis and will contribute to the organization’s campaign to build a strong foundation for our region now and in the future as they help 1 million people in the St. Louis community each year throughout their 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois. Proceeds will also support United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline, a free and confidential resource available 24/7 for up to 250 different languages.

“We remain extremely grateful to the Schnucks team and their customers for supporting United Way through their Round Up at the Register program,” said Michelle D. Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Donations received provide critical support to a network of more than 160 local nonprofits making a huge difference in the lives of neighbors across the region. Simply put, we could not continue changing lives without the unwavering generosity of individuals and companies like Schnucks.”

