ALTON — Starting today and continuing through Tuesday, Oct. 19, Schnucks customers will be able to contribute to their local United Way chapter at checkout simply by rounding up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar. Those customers who use self-checkouts and wish to donate may choose a $1, $3, or $5 “Scan and Give” option. Schnucks Rewards members also have the opportunity to donate their rewards points to United Way as part of the Donate Your Rewards program.

One hundred percent of donations will benefit the United Way and will help the organization’s mission to mobilize the caring power of communities to help people live their best possible lives. All donations will stay in the region in which they are given and will benefit the local United Way chapter.

Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck is serving as 2021 co-chair of the United Way of Great St. Louis’ annual community campaign. “Many of our neighbors are still facing the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, and we know that recovery will be a long process. The work and impact of the United Way are critical in the recovery process as well as in creating and maintaining strong and healthy communities.” Schnuck said. “At Schnucks, we exist to Nourish People’s Lives, and we share United Way's commitment to helping those who need it most throughout the areas that we serve.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are excited to expand our longstanding partnership with Schnucks this year through its Round Up at the Register program to provide even more support for the community through United Way,” said Michelle Tucker, president, and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “The past year and a half has been an incredibly challenging time for many families in our community and every dollar makes a difference. We are so grateful to Todd for his leadership as our campaign chair and for the entire Schnucks community for their strong support.”

Schnucks and its teammates have a long history of supporting United Way. During last year’s campaign, the company and teammates donated more than $1.925 million. Todd Schnuck is the fifth member of his family to serve as a United Way campaign chair following his father, uncle, and two older brothers.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2020 rankings, Schnucks is the 149 th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14 th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive, and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $12 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

More like this:

Related Video: