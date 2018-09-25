ST. LOUIS – Schnuck Markets, Inc. and the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas today announced that Schnucks customers and the company donated a total of $160,000 to the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Florence Disaster Relief Fund. Schnucks’ one week ‘Round up at the Register’ campaign allowed customers to choose to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. Customers donated more than $145,000, and a Schnucks’ corporate donation brought the total to $160,000.

“On behalf of everyone at Schnucks, we want to say ‘thank you’ to our incredibly generous customers” said Dave Peacock, Schnucks President and COO. “This effort involved small pocket change, but it will make a big impact for the American Red Cross in supporting those who have suffered tremendous losses due to Hurricane Florence.”

Florence made landfall in North Carolina on Sept. 14 as a Category 1 hurricane. It caused more than 30 deaths, and government officials estimate it will cost billions of dollars to repair homes, businesses, and infrastructure. The American Red Cross’ initial response involved more than 2,000 of its disaster aid workers - including 29 from St. Louis - who activated to assist with shelter, food, and other needs. Schnucks started its seven day ‘Round up at the Register’ effort on Sept. 17, just three days after Hurricane Florence struck.

“We are extremely grateful for the willingness of Schnucks customers and the company, who so generously stepped forward to donate, helping us to help those affected by Hurricane Florence,” said Cindy Erickson, Chief Executive Officer of American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas.

With evacuation orders remaining in place in some parts of the Carolinas, the American Red Cross is continuing to provide support in the region, including supporting many residents who are being allowed to return to their homes only to find the homes are uninhabitable. The agency continues to provide housing and other assistance, and to date has served more than 325,000 meals to those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, ?Schnuck Markets, Inc.? is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 99 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and employs more than 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2017 rankings, Schnucks is the 170th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 16th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need. Follow Schnucks on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/schnucks.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies more than 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org.

