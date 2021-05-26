ST. LOUIS - For the fourth consecutive year, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is proud to support the Folds of Honor Foundation through a “Round Up at the Register” campaign taking place at all 111 Schnucks stores throughout the Midwest. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that honors the sacrifices of fallen and disabled military veterans by providing educational scholarships to their spouses and children. This year’s effort is also being supported by Anheuser-Busch, Frito-Lay, Coca-Cola and over 55 other vendor partners.

Starting today and continuing through Independence Day (Sunday, July 4), Schnucks customers will be able to contribute to Folds of Honor at checkout simply by rounding up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar. Those customers who use self-checkouts and wish to donate may choose a $1, $3 or $5 “Scan and Give” option. One-hundred percent of donations will benefit Folds of Honor.

In the midst of a pandemic, last year’s efforts raised $850,000, which funded 170 scholarships for family members of fallen and disabled veterans. “Our mission to Nourish People’s Lives not only means helping customers to feed and care for their families but also includes working to strengthen our communities by supporting, among other things, the families of those who fight for our freedom - many times giving the ultimate sacrifice,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Through the generosity of our shoppers and support of our teammates and vendor partners, we have raised $3.2 million and funded 620 scholarships for Folds of Honor since 2018.” New to this year’s campaign, Schnucks Rewards members will have the opportunity to donate their rewards points to Folds of Honor as part of the new Donate Your Rewards program.

Also, as a bonus, all Schnucks Rewards members who round up at the register will be automatically entered in a drawing to win an autographed #42 Jackie Robinson St. Louis Cardinals game-worn jersey. In addition, Schnucks is hosting an online auction that will benefit Folds of Honor. Auction items include a “Bring Busch Stadium to You” prize pack, a Grant’s Farm VIP Safari Tour, a trip to Nashville, Tennessee and many other unique prizes.

For information on these auction items and other ways Schnucks is supporting Folds of Honor, please visit schnucks.com/foldsofhonor. Folds of Honor was established 14 years ago after Major Dan Rooney, a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, saw the grieving family of a fallen U.S. Army Corporal meeting their loved one’s flag-draped coffin on an airport tarmac. The 501(c)(3) has awarded more than 29,000 scholarships to military spouses and children since 2007.

