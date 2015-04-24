A Katelyn Schneider goal was the deciding factor for Edwardsville on Thursday night against Chatham-Glenwood on Thursday night at Edwardsville.

Edwardville coach Abby Comerford said her girls started somewhat slow in the first half, but dominated most of the second half.

“I was very happy with our performance,” she said.

Step by step, Edwardsville’s girls continue to improve and show dominance in games. The Tigers are now 9-2-2 and are off to a great start, Comerford said.

“We have four regular season games and three tournament games left before the regional starts,” she said. “We will see Quincy, Granite City and Alton all before the regional. We have high hopes for the regional, sectional and trying to get to state.”

Edwardsville’s girls play at Granite City at 5 for junior varsity; 6:45 for varsity on Tuesday.

