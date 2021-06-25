EUREKA , Mo. - Preston Schepers drove home four runs while Caden Laslie had three RBIs, and Brady Salzman struck out four while on the mound as Alton Post 126 scored 10 runs in the sixth er route to a 21-2 win over Eureka, Mo., Post 177 in an American Legion baseball game played Thursday night in Eureka in southwest St. Louis County.

It was the Legionnaires' second straight win after having won at Elsberry, Mo. on Wednesday evening.

Alton started out the game with five runs in the first and three more in the second, while Eureka scored single runs in the first two innings as the Legionnaires took an 8-2 lead. Alton then scored twice in the fourth and once in the fifth before exploding for their 10-run sixth to make the final 21-2, with the game being called because of the 10-run rule.

Hailstone was the top hitter for Alton, with four hits and two RBIs, while Salzman had three hits and drove in two runs, Schepers had two hits to go with his four RBIs, P. Kaylor had a pair of hits and two RBIs, Laslie had a hit with his three RBIs, Blaine Lancaster, Garrett Billingsley, Bryce Higginbotham, Nick Rayfield and Ted Webb each had a hit and RBI and both B. Smith and C. Frensko both had RBIs.

Salzman struck our four in his three innings of work on the mound, while Webb fanned three and Smith struck out two as the Legionnaires went on to the win.

Alton will host Imperial, Mo. in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park, with the first game scheduled to start at 12 noon, then the Legionnaires play at Imperial in a single game, with the first pitch coming at 7 p.m.

