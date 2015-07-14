EDWARDSVILLE – Scheffel Financial Services of Edwardsville is excited to announce that the firm will debut a new, fully functional website on July 13th, 2015. The new site will feature many new resources for users, including informative articles, educational videos, and the latest investment market news.

“Our team is very excited to introduce the new and improved website to our clients and our community. We feel it’s a huge step forward for our firm,” said Jeff Westerhold, Principal of Scheffel Financial Services. “Our clients can still easily access their online portal and we hope the educational features of the new site will provide some sort of help to those who may need it. And, of course, our team is always available for questions regarding any information on the site.”

In addition to the new information available on the website, the firm will also now offer monthly video newsletters to both clients and prospects with a variety of information spanning over several topics, including retirement planning, wealth management, and more. Please visit www.scheffelfinancial.com to browse through the new site and to enter your information to begin receiving the firm’s monthly newsletters.

Article continues after sponsor message

About Scheffel Financial Services, Inc.

Since being founded in 2001, the team at Scheffel Financial Services offers independent, unbiased, customizable wealth management strategies and solutions to their clients. Their services include investment management, portfolio analysis, financial planning, estate and retirement planning, and both life and long-term insurance analysis. They are located in downtown Edwardsville and serve clients throughout the St. Louis and Southern Illinois regions. To contact the team at Scheffel Financial Services, please call 618.656.1207.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPLA), is a leader in the financial advice market and serves $485 billion in retail assets. The Company provides proprietary technology, comprehensive clearing and compliance services, practice management programs and training, and independent research to more than 14,000 independent financial advisors and more than 700 banks and credit unions. LPL Financial is the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer since 1996 (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2014), is one of the fastest growing RIA custodians with $105 billion in retails assets served, as of September 30, 2014, and acts as an independent consultant to more than 40,000 retirement plans with an estimated $120 billion in retirement plan assets served. In addition, LPL Financial supports approximately 4,300 financial advisors licensed with insurance companies by providing customized clearing, advisory platforms, and technology solutions. LPL Financial and its affiliates have 3,352 employees with primary offices in Boston, Charlotte, and San Diego. For more information, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC.

More like this: