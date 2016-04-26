Scheffel Financial Services, Inc., an investment and wealth management firm specializing in estate and retirement planning, will celebrate its 15th year in business this fall. Based in Edwardsville, Illinois, the team at Scheffel Financial Services provides independent, unbiased, and customizable wealth management strategies to a variety of clients throughout Southern Illinois and the St. Louis region. Their services include investment management, portfolio analysis, financial planning, estate and retirement planning, and both life and long-term insurance analysis.

Scheffel Financial Services was formed in November of 2001 with Jeff Westerhold, MBA, CFP®, CLU, as Principal. It has since grown over its 15 years of business to also include two Financial Consultants, Chad Burns and Matt Gorton, and an Operations Manager, Lisa De La Rosa.

Westerhold and his team have over 50 combined years of experience in the financial services industry. In fact, the Scheffel Financial team includes a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, a Chartered Life Underwriter®, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and an Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS). These credentials, along with numerous years of professional experience, provide the team with extensive knowledge in a wide range of financial services, including estate planning, investment analysis, insurance, accounting, and asset management.

