Scheffel Boyle employees recently teamed up to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Southwestern Illinois at their annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser. So far, Scheffel Boyle’s teams have brought in over $2,900 in donations for the agency, and that amount may not be the final count as donations are still coming through.

Scheffel Boyle’s two bowling teams participated in the event on January 28th at Edison’s Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville. Each of the firm’s ten bowlers had their own fundraising efforts involving lots of social media activity and networking to come up with every dollar they could for the event.

Scott Weber, CPA and Principal at Scheffel Boyle’s Edwardsville office, serves on the Board of Directors for BBBS of Southwestern Illinois and is always excited to see his coworkers rally behind an organization that he is passionate on supporting.

“We look forward to this event every year and usually make it our goal to raise more than we did the year before. I’m excited to say that we accomplished that again this year for BBBS,” said Weber. “This is something that is planned and promoted by our employees and just shows what great people we have working for this firm. Their commitment during tax season to take some personal time for this great cause is very appreciated by myself, everyone at Scheffel Boyle, BBBS, and all the kids they help in our community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

BBBS has been changing lives of youth throughout the U.S. for more than 100 years. According to their website, they are recognized “as the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network.” Their mission to “nurture children and strengthen communities” is supported through donations and fundraising events, such as Bowl for Kids’ Sake.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake has five other event dates from now until mid-April. For information on how you can donate or participate, visit bbbsil.org/bowl.

Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned accounting firm in Southwestern Illinois, and as one of the largest accounting firms in the entire St. Louis region. Their offices are currently located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, Carrollton, Bartelso, and Bethalto. Established in 1924, their services include corporate, personal, and governmental tax, auditing, and accounting.

For more information about Scheffel Boyle, visit their website at www.scheffelboyle.com.

More like this: