BETHALTO – Larry M. Rose, CPA, Principal in Scheffel Boyle’s Bethalto, IL office, has officially announced his plans to retire on June 30th of this year. Larry’s retirement will mark the end of his 40-year public accounting career.

Larry spent 40 years at Allison Knapp Siekmann, LTD before they joined with Scheffel Boyle in October of 2014. He is an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Missouri CPA Society, Illinois CPA Society, and the Bethalto area Kiwanis club.

Larry is the Principal in charge of the Bethalto, IL office location for Scheffel Boyle. Along with Larry’s retirement, Scheffel Boyle will consolidate its Bethalto office location between its Alton, Edwardsville, and Belleville offices in order to provide a team-oriented service environment for Larry’s clients in his absence.

“We are sad to see Larry go, but also excited for him in this new phase of his life. Our entire team wishes him the absolute best in his retirement” said Dennis Ulrich, Managing Principal of Scheffel Boyle. “Larry was not only valuable to this firm, but also to his clients. Going forward, our team will work closely with Larry and be in continuous communication with all of his clients to ensure an easy transition period for all involved.”

“I have mixed emotions about this new stage in my life. I’m excited to relax and travel with my wife, but sad to leave the relationships with coworkers and clients behind,” Larry said. “I have great confidence that our team at Scheffel Boyle will serve my clients well in my absence and that this transition will go positively for everyone.”

Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned CPA firm in Southwestern Illinois. In business since 1924, their services include corporate and individual accounting, tax, consulting, and assurance services. For more information about Scheffel Boyle, visit their website at www.scheffelboyle.com.

