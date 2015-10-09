ALTON – Scheffel Boyle is pleased to announce they have been selected as a Captain of the Riverbend award winner from the Riverbend Growth Association (RBGA). The organization chooses only a few businesses each year to win this prestigious award and Scheffel Boyle is one of six local businesses to be recognized for 2015.

The firm was nominated from community members to win the Captain of the Riverbend award for Community Involvement. The nominees then submitted information regarding their community involvement efforts and were voted on by a special committee from the RBGA. Other businesses named as “Captains” this year include Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, Argosy Casino Alton, Challenge Unlimited, Med Resources, and the St. Louis Regional Airport.

“Winning this award was a great achievement for our firm. We continually put community involvement at the forefront of our minds throughout all our offices, so this was a real honor for not only our Alton office, but the entire firm as a whole” said Mike Fitzgerald, Principal of the Alton office. “We are also celebrating 60 years in Alton this year, so this has been a wonderful bonus on an already fantastic year for Scheffel Boyle. We are very honored to be among this prestigious group of local businesses.”

The six winners will accept their awards at the RBGA’s Annual State of the Riverbend Luncheon on October 29th, held at The Commons of Lewis and Clark Community College. Mike Fitzgerald will accept the award on behalf of his team.

Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned CPA firm in Southwestern Illinois. In business since 1924, their services include both corporate and individual accounting, tax, consulting, and assurance services. For more information about Scheffel Boyle, visit their website at www.scheffelboyle.com.

