Scheffel Boyle is pleased to announce that they have moved two of their offices to new locations, effective the January 1, 2016. The firm’s Columbia and Belleville offices have transitioned to new spaces and will welcome clients in their newly remodeled locations this coming tax season.

Scheffel Boyle’s two Belleville offices, formerly located in the Copper Bend Professional Park, have now combined into one main office and moved to a more spacious and newly remodeled location at 222 East Main Street in downtown Belleville. The Columbia office’s new space is 7 Hill Castle Lane, located just off Route 3 in Columbia. Contact information for both offices remain the same and both can still be reached by their original numbers, which are listed below.

“We feel that these moves are beneficial to both our clients and our staff,” said Managing Principal Dennis Ulrich, CPA. “We were all very excited to settle into our new locations and we hope to make this transition as easy as possible for everyone.”

Scheffel Boyle Columbia 7 Hill Castle Lane Columbia, Illinois 62236 Phone: 618.281.7605 Fax: 618.281.6630 Article continues after sponsor message Scheffel Boyle Belleville 222 East Main Street Belleville, IL 62220 Phone: 618.277.8100 or 618.233.2641 Fax: 618.277.9307

Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned accounting firm in Southwestern Illinois, and as one of the largest accounting firms in the entire St. Louis region. Their offices are currently located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, Carrollton, Bartelso, and Bethalto. Established in 1924, their services include corporate, personal, and governmental tax, auditing, and accounting.

For more information about Scheffel Boyle, visit their website at www.scheffelboyle.com.

