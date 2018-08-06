Scheffel Boyle announces 17 promotions and names two new Principals Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE – Scheffel Boyle is pleased to announce the recent promotions of 19 professionals throughout its seven offices. These promotions also include the announcement of two new firm Principals, Cory Gallivan, CPA and Danny Phipps, CPA. 2018 Promotions Accounting Supervisor Jenni Flowers, Carrollton Article continues after sponsor message Semi-Senior Accountant Nick Hoff, Alton

Emily Keeven, Highland

Kayla Ervin, Edwardsville

Katelin Feldmann, Alton

Michael Kanallakan, Jerseyville

Maggie Stock, Belleville

Travis Wellen, Belleville

Noah Feldmeier, Belleville Senior Accountant Josh Goodnick, Belleville

Justin Goode, Jerseyville

Tyler Jackson, Alton

Jay Gensert, Alton

Kelly Kellerman, Belleville

Garrett Hay, Belleville Manager Carrie Evans, Highland

Andrea Suhre, Belleville Principal Cory Gallivan, Alton

Danny Phipps, Jerseyville/Carrollton Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned CPA firm in Southwestern Illinois. In business since 1924, their services include corporate and individual accounting, tax, consulting, and assurance services. For more information about Scheffel Boyle, visit their website at www.scheffelboyle.com.