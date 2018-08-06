Scheffel Boyle announces 17 promotions and names two new Principals
EDWARDSVILLE – Scheffel Boyle is pleased to announce the recent promotions of 19 professionals throughout its seven offices. These promotions also include the announcement of two new firm Principals, Cory Gallivan, CPA and Danny Phipps, CPA.
2018 Promotions
Accounting Supervisor
- Jenni Flowers, Carrollton
Semi-Senior Accountant
- Nick Hoff, Alton
- Emily Keeven, Highland
- Kayla Ervin, Edwardsville
- Katelin Feldmann, Alton
- Michael Kanallakan, Jerseyville
- Maggie Stock, Belleville
- Travis Wellen, Belleville
- Noah Feldmeier, Belleville
Senior Accountant
- Josh Goodnick, Belleville
- Justin Goode, Jerseyville
- Tyler Jackson, Alton
- Jay Gensert, Alton
- Kelly Kellerman, Belleville
- Garrett Hay, Belleville
Manager
- Carrie Evans, Highland
- Andrea Suhre, Belleville
Principal
- Cory Gallivan, Alton
- Danny Phipps, Jerseyville/Carrollton
Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned CPA firm in Southwestern Illinois. In business since 1924, their services include corporate and individual accounting, tax, consulting, and assurance services. For more information about Scheffel Boyle, visit their website at www.scheffelboyle.com.