Scheffel Boyle CPAs and the Southern Illinois Builders Association (SIBA) have partnered together to offer a Construction Industry Tax Reform Seminar. Representatives from the CPA firm’s Construction Accounting Team will discuss major updates to the tax code affecting the construction industry stemming from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

The seminar will be held on Thursday, April 19th, from 4 to 5:30 pm at the Four Points Sheraton in Fairview Heights, IL. The event is free to attend, but an RSVP is required. Please contact Donna Richter with SIBA to make your reservation at dmr@siba-agc.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

The purpose of the Southern Illinois Builders Association is to advance the construction industry through strengthening their members by enabling them to do collectively what they cannot accomplish on their own. SIBA offers a full range of services and programs to provide value to their members as “the voice of the construction industry in Southern Illinois”.

Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned accounting firm in Southwestern Illinois, and as one of the largest accounting firms in the St. Louis region. Their offices are currently located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, and Carrollton, IL. Scheffel Boyle’s Construction Accounting Team specializes in providing audit, tax, consulting, and accounting services to the construction industry. The firm’s Construction Accounting Team is led by Principal Mark J. Korte, a Certified Construction Industry Financial Professional (CCIFP®) and licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA). The Scheffel Boyle Construction Accounting Team has served a variety of clients in the industry for decades, from nationwide general contractors to local, family-owned operations.

More like this: