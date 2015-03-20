



Scheffel Boyle is pleased to announce that Kate Cantrell, MBA has passed all four parts of the AICPA’s administered CPA exam and has officially obtained the designation of Certified Public Accountant (CPA). She is now among approximately 50 Certified Public Accountants working throughout Scheffel Boyle’s ten offices.

Kate earned both her Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and her Master’s in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville before joining the Scheffel Boyle team in September of 2014. She is a Semi-Senior accountant in the firm’s Edwardsville office and specializes in tax planning and preparation for both businesses and individuals. Kate’s knowledge of advanced tax software and applications has been an asset to her team at Scheffel Boyle.

Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned accounting firm in Southwestern Illinois, and as one of the largest accounting firms in the St. Louis region. Their offices are currently located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, Carrollton, Bartelso, and Bethalto. Established in 1924, their services include corporate, personal, and governmental tax, auditing, and accounting.

For more information about Scheffel Boyle, visit their website at www.scheffelboyle.com.

