Scheffel & Company, P.C., the largest locally owned Certified Public Accounting firm in the Metro-East, is pleased to announce its acceptance into the Construction Industry CPAs/Consultants Association (CICPAC).

CICPAC is a national association of fewer than 80 CPA firms recognized in their respective markets for providing high quality services to thousands of construction entities. CICPAC member firms have specialized knowledge and training in the construction industry and provide high level services to some of the largest construction firms nationally, regionally and locally.

Scheffel and Company’s, P.C. CICPAC membership helps provide ongoing premium services to their Metro-East and Southern Illinois construction clients.“We are already members of other construction related groups such as the Construction Accounting Network, Construction Financial Management Association Southern Illinois Builders Association and the Association of General Contractors of Illinois,” said Dennis Ulrich, Scheffel’s Managing Partner. “This additional organization helps round out our commitment and dedication to the construction industry.”

Scheffel & Company, P.C., an Independent Member of the BDO Seidman Alliance, is a regional Certified Public Accounting Firm with offices in Alton, Edwardsville, Highland, Jerseyville and Carrollton. Scheffel & Company, P.C. was established with accounting and business services at its core. Today, The Scheffel Companies specialties also encompass computer services and support, and investment and financial services. The “St. Louis Business Journal” ranks it as one of the largest accounting firms in the St. Louis area. For additional information about Scheffel & Company contact us at 618.498.6841 or visit us at www.scheffelpc.com.

