Here are the schedules for the Illinois High School Association's girls and boys Basketball Championships for area teams this week: GIRLS CLASS 4A Monday, March 2: Bloomington Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional, Lisle Benet Academy vs. Edwardsville, 7 p.m. Friday, March 6: Benet Academy-Edwardsville winner vs. River Forest Trinity-Homewood-Flossmoor winner, 6:30 p.m.; Palatine Fremd-Huntley winner vs. Geneva-Winnetka New Trier winner, 8:15 p.m. Saturday, March 7: Semifinal losers, 6:30 p.m.; Semifinal winners, 8:15 p.m. BOYS CLASS 1A OKAWVILLE SECTIONAL Tuesday, March 3: Carrollton vs. Metro-East Lutheran, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4: Morrisonville vs. Okawville, 7 p.m. Friday, March 6: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Jacksonville Supersectional at Jacksonville Bowl) CLASS 2A EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER SECTIONAL Tuesday, March 3: Greenville vs. Breese Mater Dei, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4: Roxana vs. Pickneyville, 7 p.m. Friday, March 6: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Carbondale SIU Supersectional) CLASS 3A JERSEY REGIONAL Monday, March 2: Triad vs. Jersey, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4: Triad-Jersey winner vs. Alton Marquette, 6 p.m.; Civic Memorial vs. Highland, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6: Semifinal winner, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Carbondale Sectional) MASCOUTAH REGIONAL Monday, March 2: Waterloo vs. Mascoutah, 6 p.m.; Freeburg vs. Columbia, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4: Waterloo-Mascoutah winner vs. Belleville Althoff, 6 p.m.; Freeburg-Columbia winner vs. Cahokia, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Carbondale Sectional) CLASS 4A EDWARDSVILLE REGIONAL Tuesday, March 3: Granite City vs. Alton, 6 p.m.; Quincy vs. Edwardsville, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Pekin Sectional) BELLEVILLE WEST REGIONAL Monday, March 2: Belleville East vs. Belleville West, 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3: Belleville East-Belleville West winner vs. East St. Louis, 6 p.m.; Collinsville vs. O'Fallon, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (Winner advances to Pekin Sectional)