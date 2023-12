Schedule released for Redbird Volleyball Classic later this week Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. REDBIRD VOLLEYBALL CLASSIC SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4TH AND SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 5TH FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4TH Main Floor 4:30 pm Alton vs. Gillespie 5:30 pm Gillespie vs. Triad 6:30 pm Triad vs. Alton Side Floor 4:30 pm Southwestern vs. Granite City 5:30 pm Granite City vs. Orchard Farm 6:30 pm Orchard Farm vs. Southwestern SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5TH Main Floor Side Floor 9:00 am Granite City vs. Alton 10:00 am Triad vs. Southwestern Orchard Farm vs. Gillespie 11:00 am Alton vs. Southwestern Triad vs. Granite City 12:00 pm Orchard Farm vs. Triad Gillespie vs. Granite City 1:00 pm Alton vs. Orchard Farm Southwestern vs. Gillespie