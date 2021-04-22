Schedule Changes Because Weather: Alton Baseball Moves Saturday Games
April 22, 2021 12:06 PM
ALTON - Alton High Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick Thursday morning announced another weekend schedule change because of the weather.
"Varsity and JV baseball will now host BWHS on Friday, April 23, at AHS at 4 p.m. and freshman baseball will travel to BWHS for a 3:45 p.m. start. Games are moved from Saturday, April 24."