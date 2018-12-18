GLEN CARBON – Father McGivney Catholic sophomore point guard Anna McKee scored 16 points, but it wasn’t enough as Staunton used a 24-point, 12-rebound performance from Abby Scanzone to defeat the Griffins 48-34 Monday night at the McGivney gym.

McKee was the only Griffins’ player in double figures, as Macy Hoppes added six for McGivney.

“We played hard,” said Griffins’ coach Jeff Oller. “Anna had a good game both offensively and defensively, and we got the ball inside, and she did well. Macy had a good game running the offense, we just came up short. We’ve got to play better defense, and we’ve also got to rebound better.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Griffins trailed at halftime 17-13, but McKee was able to give McGivney an early second-half lead with a pair of threes. But Scanzone was able to score 12 points in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a 33-29 lead. Staunton was able to pull away in the fourth, with Scanzone scoring 10 more points as the Bulldogs outscored the Griffins 16-5 in the period to clinch the 48-34 win.

Turnovers hurt McGivney as well, as the Bulldogs were able to convert them into points.

“Too many turnovers,” Oller said.

Savannah Bruhn helped Staunton’s cause by chipping in 14 points, the only other Bulldog in double figures as Staunton raised their record to 10-4.

The Griffins, now 9-5 on the season, host Piasa Southwestern Thursday night in their last game before the Lebanon Holiday Tournament, where they’ll play Trenton Wesclin first on Dec. 26 in a 12:30 p.m. tip. Oller is looking forward to the tournament.

“I think it’s going to be good competition, and the girls have a chance to play against some good teams,” Oller said. “We’ve got to get our defense and rebounding together, and we’ve got to take care of the ball.”

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: