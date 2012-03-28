Senior Services Plus would like to alert the community to a potential scam in our area. A woman contacted Senior Services Plus saying she had been called by a gentleman who identified himself as a staff member from Senior Services Plus. He said he wanted to come to the woman’s home to meet with her regarding an insurance matter. The woman agreed to see the man but had the foresight to call Senior Services Plus before the man was scheduled to arrive. The staff member that took the call spoke with the woman to gage the situation and make sure there was not a misunderstanding. The Senior Services Plus staff member advised the woman not open the door if the man arrived and to give no personal information over the phone. No further information was provided and we do not know the intent of the man that made the call to the woman. Be advised that Senior Services Plus provides guidance and information on many services that help both seniors and those with disabilities but we do not request to come to your home and will not contact you by phone unless we are returning a call from you.

According to recent surveys it is estimated that Older Americans are financially abused by family members, strangers and businesses to the tune of $2.9 billion a year. To protect yourself it is always wise to make sure that whoever you do business with is a reputable company. One way to investigate a business is to contact the Better Business Bureau to see if the business has received any negative reports. You can contact the Better Business Bureau by calling (314) 645-3300 or by email at bbb@st.louisbbb.org. If someone contacts you, ask the business name and let them know that you will be in contact with them if you have an interest in their services. Do not provide the business with any personal information or answer questions about personal preferences that may divulge information about your lifestyle or habits. If you have an interest in the services that are being offered, look up the business phone number yourself and be in contact with them on your own terms. Never answer the door if it is someone you do not know and do not hesitate to contact the police if you feel your safety is being threatened. If you would like more information on scams or fraudulent activities in our area we recommend that you go to the Illinois Department on Aging website at www.state.il.us/aging/ and look for the Elder Abuse link or call (866) 800-1409. To report fraudulent activities contact the Illinois Attorney General’s Senior Citizens Consumer Fraud Hotline at 1-800-243-5377 or www.IllinoisAttorneyGeneral.gov.

Article continues after sponsor message

SSP is a non-profit agency established to help enrich the lives of older adults and has been serving seniors since 1973. For more information about Senior Services Plus call 618/465-3298 or stop by at 2603 N. Rodgers,AltonIL. 62002.

More like this: