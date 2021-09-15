SBDC's Jo Ann DiMaggio May Is Guest Speaker: Meet You at the Roundtable Thursday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EAST ALTON - The first Alternative Office Space (AOS) Meet You at the Roundtable networking event was described by organizers as "a great success." Round two of the free event will take place Thursday, September 16, at the AOS office at East Gate Plaza. This week's key speaker will be Jo Ann DiMaggio May, Director of the Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC). Jo Ann will assist business owners with filling out the Back to Business (B2B) Illinois Grant Application. May said she loves her role and is honored to be in the position. Reach Your Local Community with Us! "I enjoy helping small businesses grow in our region and I am excited to work with various partners to further SBDC efforts and community involvement," she said. "Working together in support of entrepreneurship has a tremendous economic impact on the Metro East." Riverbender.com's Jackie Duty was the lead presenter for the first Meet You at the Roundtable networking event last Thursday. See Video Of Last Week's Roundtable: "Many entrepreneurs and businessmen and women from across the region showed up to share stories and insights, meet people and learn more about marketing," she said. Great prizes are being awarded each week. Bommarito Automotive Group is giving away $500 in service at any Bommarito Auto Dealership in North County. And, AOS will be giving away one co-working office space in the center. To learn more call Rebecca Wuest, AOS Director of Marketing, at 805-708-3295 or email rswuest@gmail.com. Visit alternativeofficespace.com/ the-roundtable or facebook.com/ AlternativeOfficeSpace. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip