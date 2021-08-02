

GLEN CARBON - Scooter’s Coffee is now open on Rte. 159 in Glen Carbon. A client of the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at SIUE, the drive-thru coffeehouse is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Saturday.

The franchise was first established in Bellevue, Nebr., and is now available locally thanks to Robert (Bob) Semptimphelter and his wife’s good taste. After relocating to the Edwardsville area after 13 years in Omaha, Semptimphelter and his business partner decided it was the right time to open a business.

“It was important for us to align ourselves with a company that shared our values,” Stemptimphelter said. Bob immediately thought about a coffee shop his wife always had visited in Nebraska: Scooter’s Coffee.

In 2020, Semptimphelter began working on the Scooter’s Coffee business plan and connected with the SBDC and Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May for assistance. Financing was secured and the process advanced quickly.

Di Maggio May also assisted with finding employees to staff the new coffee shop. After receiving a job description, the word was out, and thanks to Di Maggio May, that was one more task marked off of his list.

Later, not long after finding the perfect location for the new business, building began. Di Maggio May then reconnected with Semptimphelter to offer additional assistance from the SBDC.

While the COVID-19 pandemic caused a few delays in business development, it did not impact Semptimphelter’s dream of starting the franchise.

“This being my first business venture, the SBDC helped point me in the right direction,” he explained. “We received guidance on our business plan as well as our financial projections. When it was time for us to start hiring, Jo Ann gave us recommendations on hiring procedures, and helped us get our job postings out locally.”

Semptimphelter was glad to know the resources and support available to him to help guide them during the business startup process. “I can remember asking a specific question regarding SBA financing, and Jo Ann was extremely helpful in getting our question answered.”

“Bob was eager to listen to advice and use the resources offered,” Di Maggio May said. “His goal of opening his own coffee shop is coming true and I couldn’t be prouder. I am happy to have been able to help and look forward to assisting along the way as Scooter’s Coffee grows.”

Semptimphelter thanks Walter D. Williams, EDFP, MBA, for helping connect him with Di Maggio May at the SBDC.

“Our goal is to own and operate as many Scooter’s units as we can handle,” said Semptimphelter. “We hope to provide a path for our employees to grow within our business and create jobs for the communities in which we operate. We are excited to serve the communities that we will operate in and stick to our brand promise of Amazing People serving Amazing Drinks, Amazingly Fast.”

Visit the Scooter’s Coffee website at scooterscoffee.com and download the Scooter’s Coffee app to earn rewards.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures like Scooter’s Coffee as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe, and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs, and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research, and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn about the SBDC, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at (618) 650-2929.

