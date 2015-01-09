Live On Stage, Inc. and the Greater Alton Community Concert Association Announce Veteran jazz saxophonist with local band as part of their 2014 - 2015 Concert Season Featuring Special Guests (students) from Alton & Jersey Community High Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – “SAXsational” is a unique concert event combining the deft of a seasoned jazz artist with student and community bands. Concert and Jazz band students from Alton, Wood River and Jerseyville schools will join Verdi for a program of popular jazz standards, movie and television favorites at Ann Whitney Olin Theater in the Hatheway Cultural Center at 3:00 p.m. Single tickets for this event are $10; for more information For more information call the GACA contact line at 618-468-4222 or visit the website www.altonconcerts.org.

“His knowledge, background, and history of the saxophone is phenomenal…

I can't recommend the program enough.”

– Charlie Kerr, Director of Bands, Snow Canyon High School. St. George, Utah

“SAXsational” is a musical, educational and community enrichment home-run that band directors, students, parents and presenters have embraced. His 2014-2015 tour includes nearly 70 concerts. Rob Verdi is a Los Angeles-based freelance professional. He is also a founding member of the classic swing ensemble “Side Street Strutters,” a featured performing group at Disneyland since 1985 and successful touring act. Verdi has a renowned touring reputation as a solo performer as well based on his 2008 creation, “Saxophobia.” The show features his enormous collection of instruments, including a six-foot tall contrabass saxophone. He has recorded two self-produced solo albums, “Prose and Conn-versations, featuring the Conn-O-Sax” (2005) and “Saxophobia” (2007).

Follow this link to view a video featuring Rob Verdi. www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Bqc5_rqMko

The Greater Alton Community Concert Association is celebrating the 74th season presenting family-friendly, entertaining artists to the community. Since 1941 the association continues to operate with a no-hired personnel policy. The volunteers dedicate their time and services in carrying on the business of the organization. Bud Shultz (VP of Publicity) invites the community to come and support the musicians and enjoy the wonderful diverse programs.

Live On Stage, Inc. provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters. View a video about Live On Stage. www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cSghw8QNkM

