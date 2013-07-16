Country music fans, the city of Alton has an extremely great way to kick off your weekend. Popular country music band Sawyer Brown will be performing in Alton at the Riverfront Amphitheater on Friday, July 19th. The band is currently celebrating their 30th year of performance, and 23rd album, Travellin' Band.

Tickets are $20 and are available at www.ticketfly.com or at the Regional Convention and Visitor's Center at 200 Piasa Street in Alton. They will also be available at the gate. Gates will open at 7. Local favorites, and former WIL 92.3 house band, Borderline will open the show at 8.

Sawyer Brown's rise to stardom quickly developed after winning the television talent show Star Search, which was hosted by Ed McMahon. Shortly after collecting their prize, they inked a deal with Capitol/Liberty Records.

The hits "Some Girls Do", "Thank God For You", and "Step That Step" all landed the band number one singles, and are familiar to country music fans of all types. "The Race Is On", "The Walk", "The Boys And Me", "Hard To Say", "Leona", "Betty's Bein' Bad", "All These Years", and "Trouble On The Line" all solidified Sawyer Brown's hit catalog by cracking into Billboard's Country Top 20, with the majority peaking between 2 and 5.

In 1995 Sawyer Brown released a compilation that celebrated the bands Top 5 singles, and also introduced 2 new songs "I Don't Believe in Goodbye" and "This Time". Given the band's hit writing track record, it should come to no one's surprise that both freshly introduced singles rocketed to Billboard's Hot Country number 2 and 4 spots, respectively. Later that year, the group released This Thing Called Wantin' and Havin' It All, that featured yet another Top 5 hit "Treat Her Right".

The band also had great success with future releases Six Days (a live album), Hallelujah He Is Born (a record that celebrated the gospel roots of country music), and Drive Me Wild, who's title track also became a Top 10 single.

In addition to Sawyer Brown's impressive recording accomplishments, the band is known for having an equally remarkable live show. There is no question that when a band has played together for 30 years, that a unspeakable connection is established. Those in attendance of a Sawyer Brown concert can expect an unparalleled level of musicianship. However, maybe the most remarkable part of the experience is frontman Mark Miller's presence. The lead singer seems to have a never ending supply of energy once he takes the stage. Moving from riser to riser, one side of stage to the other, the singer doesn't miss a beat. It's truly something that needs to be witnessed.

