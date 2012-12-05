GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College's Corporate and Community Learning division is offering a variety of personal enrichment courses that would make great gifts for that special someone this holiday season.

CCL's Quest for the Best offerings would please anyone who loves the finer things in life. Each experience, or the entire series, would make a great "date night" holiday gift. Participants will have the opportunity to uncover the best of the best in food and beverages throughout the metro area with instructor Christy Schaper, as she leads them on distinct adventures to the Mississippi Sanctuary, Six Row Brewery and J. Fires' restaurant. At each venue, a variety of food and beverages will be offered in addition to a meet and greet time with the executive chefs or owners of the locations. There is also a Quest for the Best Bundle, which includes all three locations for one great price.

For a season filled with sweet treats, put CCL's cake decorating courses on the Christmas list. Instructor Michelle Davenport's courses allow participants to make their cakes and eat them too, because each participant will take the baked goods they made in class home with them. Offerings include classes on tiered cakes, Valentine treats, baby shower animal cakes, cupcake bouquets and gumpaste flowers.

No sweet tooth? No problem. CCL is also offering courses in ballroom dancing, golf, digital photography, music, scrapbooking and many more subjects. All CCL offerings are designed to empower individuals by raising aspirations and fostering achievement through dynamic learning experiences. What better gift is there than personal enrichment?

For more information about the above offerings or any other Corporate and Community Learning courses call Assistant Director Katie Haas at (618) 468-5750 or visit www.lc.edu/ccl

