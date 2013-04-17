I am so excited to tell you about the Cabin Fest Fundraiser, a family friendly fundraiser festival, that will be at Piasa Harbor Park on May 11, 2013 from 10am to 10 pm. The proceeds from the festival benefit the Cabin Restoration Project, a collaborative effort began in 2012 to renovate group camp cabins in Pere Marquette State Park, organized by the Sierra Club.

The festival's activities will kick off from 10 am-3 pm with a 27 hole disc golf tourney, eco friendly kids crafts, geo-caching (GPS treasure hunt), canoeing, hiking, bonfire and drum circle. Musical Guests The Dream Catcher Project will perform from 12:30-2:30pm, Typsy Gypsy will perform from 3-6pm, with Blu Skies taking the stage at 6:30. Chris' River Market will provide Bar-B-Q and beverages for purchase throughout the day. Bring lawn chairs, drums hula hoops, or a blanket but please leave your coolers at home.

Currently the group hopes to restore two additional cabins in 2013 at the cost of $1,500 each. The restoration project is totally dependent on the success of our fundraising. We hope you can join us for a fun filled day at Piasa Harbor Park located along the Great River Road's at 10815 Lock Haven Road, Godfrey. Rain or shine come boat, bike or drive your way to the Cabin Restoration Fest 2013. Go to www.CabinRestorationFest.com to order tickets online. If you can't join us on that date, we are also welcoming additional sponsorships or donations, please contact Virginia Woulfe-Beile. You can make your tax-deductible donation payable to The Nature Institute (TNI Cabin Restoration Project) http://illinois.sierraclub.org/piasapalisades/.

We need volunteers for the following: set-up, ticket sales, parking, food/soft drinks, beer stand, breakdown, vendor support, communications, fishing/canoe/kayak activities, etc.

Hope you can make it to Piasa Harbor for a day of fun in the sun and to help out the Cabin Restoration Project!

