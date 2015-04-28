The general public is strongly encouraged to attend in support of the services provided by the CCP. Clients of Senior Services Plus’ In-Home Care will give first hand testimonial on how the proposed funding cuts to CCP will affect their services. Senator Bill Haine and Representative Dan Beiser will be speaking as well as Volunteer Lobbyist Jim Pennebaker, who will be representing AARP during the rally.

The “Save Community Care Rally” will provide a forum for guest speakers to address the crowd with the stance of other Community Care Service Providers including: In-Home Services, Adult Day Services, and Emergency Home Response Services.

The “Save Community Care Rally” will be held at Senior Services Plus (2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois) in the facility’s cafeteria space. Parking is available behind the building in a back parking lot. A shuttle will also be offered for overflow from the nearby Save-A-Lot parking lot, located at 2980 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

On Monday, May 4th, 2015, from 10:00am-11:30am. The rally will begin promptly at 10:00am. All speakers from the rally will be available for media interviews beginning about 11:35am.

If the legislature approves Governor Rauner’s Proposed Budget for 2016, the following programs in the area will be strongly affected: Adult day care (supervision in a group environment during daytime hours), case management (assistance with coordination and administration of services), homemaker & chore services (laundry, housekeeping, yard work, light home maintenance, personal care and assistance with other activities of daily living), senior companions (social interactions and transportation assistance), medication management and devices which remind, dispense and track medication usage, and personal emergency response services (home safety monitoring and emergency call services).

Theresa Collins, Associate Executive Director, Senior Services Plus. 618-465-3298 ext. 128, tcollins@seniorservicesplus.org

