PONTEVEDRA, SPAIN - Savannah Brannan, an Edwardsville High School grad and a third-year SIU School of Medicine student in Springfield, represented the USA in the World Triathlon Championships Sunday morning in Pontevedra, Spain.

She finished 22nd in the 25-29 age division with a time of 2:39 on a challenging bike course. The Olympic triathlon consists of a 0.93-mile swim, 24.8-mile bike and 6.2-mile run. She has been under 2 hours and 30 minutes on flat courses in the U.S. Savannah was selected for the USA team after her performance a year ago at the national championships in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"It was very fun and a great experience," Brannan said of her day at the World Triathlon Championships.

Article continues after sponsor message

She said what she enjoyed the most was the atmosphere at the competition.

"It was cool all the people supporting Team USA would cheer 'USA' when you went by," she said. "There was a lot of cheering for everyone and their country. Fans lined much of the course cheering.

"The atmosphere of the crowd was really great. The course was beautiful. I was pleased with my finish.”

More like this: