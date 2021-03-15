SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - Ameren Illinois and the Alton Fire Department were called out to the 900 block of Agnes Boulevard in Alton on Monday morning after a power pole caught fire due to the electricity tracking on the pole.

The repair is projected to take three or four more hours. Sav-A-Lot at 2980 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton has lost power and is presently closed until the repair is completed.

There are Ameren Illinois trucks coming to replace wire. The fire started at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

