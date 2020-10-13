WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Condiments maker Sauer Brands, Inc. is recalling The Spice Hunter Products for potential contamination with Salmonella, according to a statement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA.

The spice and seasoning products are being recalled after the company was notified by its supplier of the potential presence of salmonella in specific lots of organic parsley supplied by them. These lots were used on two specific days in the production of several of their products.

The supplier had initially certified that the raw material had tested negative for Salmonella, and was fit for human consumption.

Sauer is yet to receive any reports of illness to date related to the recalled products.

Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause serious illness and sometimes death in humans and animals, particularly children, very old people, or those with weak immune systems. The symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever.

The products were sold at retail and spicehunter.com. They were distributed to about 31 across the U.S., including Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The recall involves 29 spice and seasoning products packaged in 0.13 ounce to 2.7 ounce clear glass jars marked with lot codes 20217C, 20220C, 20269C and 20270C on the white field on the label. These carry use by dates of August 2022, September 2022, September 2023 and September 2024.

The company is urging consumers who have purchased the recalled products to avoid consuming them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

