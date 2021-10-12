MONDAY, OCTOBER 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 20-25-25, OKAWVILLE 25-19-14: Marquette rallied from a one-set deficit to come from behind and defeat Okawville in three sets at Marquette Family Arena.

Rose Brangenberg had 10 points and 11 assists for the Explorers, while Sydney Ehrman had five points and an assist, Olivia Ellebracht had 12 kills and an assist, Torrie Fox came up with four kills, Allison Geiger had two kills, Kylie Murray had eight kills, a block and an assist, Ryan O'Leary came up with seven points, two aces and three assists, Shay O'Leary served up three points and an ace, Abby Williams had two points, three kills, two blocks and an assist, Natalie Wills had a pair of kills and Allison Woolbridge had 13 points, two aces, four kills and 13 assists against the Rockets.

Marquette is now 22-6-2 on the season.

BOYS SOCCER

MONDAY

HIGHLAND 1, ALTON 0: Max Roach's first half strike, assisted by Luke Steib, was the only goal of the match as Highland defeated Alton at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

Steib made two saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Bulldogs.

Highland is now 7-14-1, while the Redbirds are now 1-17-0.

GRANITE CITY 3, BELLEVILLE WEST 1: Elliott Boyer's brace (two goals) and Judah Black's strike were the match deciders as Granite City took all three points over Belleville West at Gene Baker Field.

Black also assisted twice, while Ryan DeGonia also had an assist for the Warriors, and Izaak Cell was in goal to record the win.

Granite is now 11-8-2, while the Maroons drop to 3-11-3.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

CBC 2, EDWARDSVILLE 2: Kyle Houston scored after 31 minutes, and Patrick Beatty struck in the 43rd minute to give Edwardsville a 2-0 lead, but CBC came from behind to get a draw at Tiger Stadium in Edwardsvile's regular-season finale.

Dominic and Luca Bartoni scored in the second half as the Cadets and Tigers shared the points. Sean Stenger had a save in goal for CBC, while Nathan Beck was in goal for the Tigers.

Edwardsville ends the regular season 14-3-3, while the Cadets go to 12-2-1.

In two other matches played Saturday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Valmeyer 9-0, while Collinsville won at home over Father McGivney Catholic 9-3.

