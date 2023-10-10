MONDAY, OCTOBER 9 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 1, NORMAL COMMUNITY WEST 0; Jonas Mahler scored from the penalty spot in the 75th minute for the only goal of the match as Edwardsville defeated Normal Community West in a holiday matinee game at Tiger Stadium.

The penalty kick was set up after Nate Loftus was brought down in the box, where Mahler converted the spot kick for the goal.

Zeke Manning and Colin Schlecte shared the clean sheet for the Tigers.

Edwardsville concludes its regular season at 12-6-1, while the Wildcats drop to 8-8-4.

ALTON 4, HIGHLAND 3: It was goals galore at Highland's pitch, as Dillon Cowan had a brace (two goals) and both Miles Martin and Cameron Belchik scored as Alton continued its late season surge with the three points over the Bulldogs.

Martin and Belchik also had assists as the Redbirds scored twice in each half to hold off Highland.

Alton is now 4-12-0, while the Bulldogs slip to 10-9-0.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, WATERLOO 2: At Gordon Moore Park, Justin Fears had a brace (two goals), while Cartrer Harties also scored to give Marquette the three points over visiting Waterloo.

Maicol Gonzalez, Jude Keller and Ryan Klasner all had assists for the Explorers, while Ethan Gardner scored for the Bulldogs, Ty Kinzinger had a goal and an assist and Grant Eugea also had an assist. Will Fahnestock made seven saves in goal for Marquette, while Parker LaCroix had four saves for Waterloo.

The Explorers are now 13-4-1, while the Bulldogs go to 14-4-0.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

FRIDAY'S RESULT

ROCHESTER 6, ALTON 1: Landon Kutscher came up with a hat trick, while Brendan Mcardle, Tucker Spraetz and Brayden Trello also scored as Rochester won at home over Alton.

Lach Sullivan had two assists for the Rockets, while Major Gibson, Spraetz and Devin Clarke also had assists. Dillon Cowan, assisted by Gage Anderson, scored the Redbirds' only goal.

Rochester is now 14-5-0, while Alton fell to 3-12-0.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 0: A.J. Garrett came up with a brace (two goals), while Justin Banovs, Trent Heflin and Talon Miller also scored as CM took the win over Mater Dei at Hauser Field.

Camdon Neal and Tyler Wilson both had a pair of assists for the Eagles, while Banovs also had an assist. Devyn Ambrose made three saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

CM is now 14-7-0, while the Knights go to 4-15-1.

In other results from Saturday, Belleville Althoff Catholic defeated Highland 4-0, Staunton won over Carlyle 4-0 and Father McGivney Catholic scored both of their goals in the second half to take a 2-1 road win at Breese Central. The result of the match between Edwardsville and Normal Community West was not available.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 4, OAKVILLE 3 (OT): Megan Kalb, Marie Kaman and Maggie Moseley all scored, while Oakville had an own goal, to help Edwardsville win on the road at Oakville in south St. Louis County.

Morgan Angle had two assists for Edwardsville, while Chase Cherenka also had an assist. Samantha Huffman had seven saves in goal.

Edwardsville improves to 6-7-0, while Oakville goes to 2-8-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

HIGHLAND INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

In the results from the first day of the Highland Invitational tournament, the host Bulldogs won over Breese Central 25-19, 25-21, while Champaign Central defeated Father McGivney Catholic 25-18, 25-20, then lost to Centralia 25-16, 25-19. A result for an earlier match between Carbondale and Highland was not available.

ST. CHARLES EAST SCHOLASTIC CUP

In their first two matches at the St. Charles East Scholastic Cup tournament in far west suburban Chicago, Edwardsville defeated both Gurnee Warren 25-17, 17-25, 15-13 and Joliet West 22-25, 27-25, 15-11 at Great Lakes Center in Aurora.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

MACOUPIN COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT

Carlinville finished second in the Macoupin County Volleyball Championship tournament at the Gillespie Pit.

The Cavaliers won over Bunker Hill 25-12, 25-7, Piasa Southwestern 25-12, 25-7 and Mt. Olive 25-14, 25-15, but lost the final to Staunton 25-19, 23-25, 25-15.

Isabella Tiburzi, Jordyn Loveless and Makenah Dugan were all named to the All-Tournament team for the Cavies, while Taylor Nolan and Kylie Lucykow were selected for the Bulldogs.

HIGHLAND INVITATIONAL

In Saturday's matches at the Highland Invitational, Carbondale won over Father McGivney Catholic 25-16, 22-25, 25-23, then lost to Breese Central 25-21, 25-4, then lost to the host Bulldogs 25-18, 18-25, 25-20.

Highland lost to Champaign Central 25-20, 25-19, then won over McGivney before defeating Centralia 25-11, 12-25, 25-18.

ST. CHARLES EAST SCHOLASTIC CUP

At the St. Charles East Scholastic Cup at Great Lakes Center in Aurora, Edwardsville lost to Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 25-21, 25-19, fell to St. Charles North 18-25, 25-19, 15-8 and lost their final match to Normal Community West 25-22, 25-23.

FOOTBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

ST. LOUIS PRIORY CATHOLIC 21, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Jack Parent tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Owen Eisenbeis for the first score, later added on a second touchdown, and turned the game around by recovering a Marquette fumble on a second-and-goal at the seven and took it in to give the Ravens the win at Public School Stadium.

Priory is now 2-5, while the Explorers go to 1-6.

In other scores from Saturday, Bridgeport Red Hill defeated Madison 44-12, Jacksonville Routt Catholic won over Mt. Sterling Brown County 38-30 and Pleasant Hill won over White Hall North Greene 28-14.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

CENTRALIA INVITATIONAL AT FOUNDATION PARK, CENTRALIA

IVY FINISHES FOURTH AT CENTRALIA INVITE AS FLYERS FINISH SEVENTH IN FIELD: Darius Ivy finished fourth with a time of 16:10.0 as East St. Louis came in seventh as a team at the Centralia Invitational meet Saturday at Foundation Park in Centralia.

Mt. Vernon won the meet with 30 points, with Carbondale coming in second with 72 points, Salem was third with 92 points, Mascoutah finished fourth with 133 points and Effingham rounded out the top five with 134 points. The Flyers came in seventh with 168 points.

Trey Mygatt of the Rams won the race with a time of 15:53.4, while Ivy finished fourth. Along with Ivy, Devonte Ellard had a time of 18:11.8, Demarcus Coleman came in at 18:27.3, Cortez Sanders was home at 18:45.2 and Tyreek Baker's time was 19:21.4.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CENTRALIA INVITATIONAL AT FOUNDATION PARK, CENTRALIA

HAWKINS FINISHES TENTH, EAST SIDE TIES FOR EIGHTH IN TEAM STANDINGS AT CENTRALIA INVITE: Zhakeia Hawkins finished in 10th place for East St. Louis as the Flyers came an eighth place tie as a team in the Centralia Invitational, ran on Saturday morning at Foundation Park.

Effingham won the team title with 41 points, with Carterville coming in second with 50 points, Breese Mater Dei Catholic was third with 106 points, the host Orphans were fourth with 107 points and Carbondale rounded out the top five with 135 points. The Flyers tied for eighth with Mascoutah with 212 points each.

Molly Robertson of Carterville was the individual winner with a time of 18:33.1, while Hawkins led the Flyers with a time of 20:22.9. Branae Brown was in at 23:22,1, Pea'Ton Walker was in at 28:18.6, Markayla Barnes' time was 31:48.8 and Beautiful McNeese had a time of 33:06.8.

In the only other game played on Monday, Belleville West rallied from a halftime deficit to win at Granite City 3-1. The Maroons are now 11-7-1, while the Warriors fall to 2-8-2.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 26-25, GRANITE CITY 24-11: Marquette took a hard-fought win in the opening set, then dominated the second set to win the match over Granite at Marquette Family Arena.

Samantha Booth had a kill for the Explorers, while Rose Brangenberg had seven points, an ace, four kills and seven assists, Arista Bunn had two points, a kill and six assists, Lily Covert served up five points, Karly Davenport had a kill and a block, Emma Dempsey had six points and two aces, Kendall Mesienheimer had eight kills and an assist, Brooke Rister had five points and two kills, Abby Taylor came up with two points and an assist, Taelor Williams had three kills and a block and Lizzy Wills served up three points and an ace.

Marquette is now 14-16, while the Warriors go to 8-21.

WEEK SEVEN FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

WATERLOO 46, CIVIC MEMORIAL 6: Kody Osterhage scored three touchdowns on runs of three, two and 74 yards, while Derez Sayles scored on runs of 13 and 10 yards in Waterloo's win over CM at Waterloo Memorial Stadium.

Brady Rose also ran in from 12 yards for the Bulldogs, while Justin Manning ran in from 61 yards. The Eagles' only touchdown came late on a 34-yard touchdown pass.

Waterloo is now 3-4, while CM goes to 2-5.

JERSEY 33, MASCOUTAH 14: Aiden Talley had touchdown runs of three and six yards, while Evan Cheek connected 82 yards with Jaxson Brunaugh for a score and also ran in from 10 yards out as Jersey won over Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Snyder's Sports Complex.

Keegan Griffin added a pair of field goals, both from 24 yards out, to help the Panthers to the win.

Jersey is now 3-4, while the Indians are 2-5.

COLLINSVILLE 57, MARION 0: Collinsville bounced back in a big way from last week's loss to Belleville Althoff Catholic as Darren Pennell ran in from 16 and six yards out, and also connected on a 25-yard pass to Chase Reynolds and an 82-yard strike to K.J. Thorps-Watt as the Kahoks won big at Marion's Wildcat Stadium.

Reynolds also scored on a 22-yard run, while Ryan McIntyre ran in from five and one yard out and Jace Wilkinson scored from two yards out.

Both Collinsville and the Wildcats are now 4-3.

HIGHLAND 36, TRIAD 7: In their annual rivalry meeting at Triad Stadium, Highland took advantage of six Knights turnovers and scored four times off the turnovers to take the win and first place in the MVC.

Blake Gelly threw touchdown passes of nine and seven yards to Dylan Beadle, 27 yards to Hunter Frey, while Frey scored twice more, on runs of four and two yards and McCartney Crow kicked a 24-yard field goal for the Bulldogs.

Colin Qualls scored Triad's only touchdown in the third quarter, running in from four yards out.

Highland is now 6-1, while Triad falls to 4-3.

FREEBURG 61, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 14: Freeburg scored on three of their first four plays from scrimmage in going on to the win at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

Tahj'Juan Smith scored from 11 yards out, while Travis Skinner had a 43-yard touchdown run for the Oilers' only scores.

The Midgets are now 4-3, while EAWR goes to 0-7.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 14, CARROLLTON 0: Kohen Vetter ran in from 14 yards away and Dylan Pembrook scored on a four-yard run for the only points that Northwestern would need, as the Tigers came up with a strong defensive performance to win at Carrollton.

The Tigers held the Hawks to 46 yards rushing and 90 yards passing in taking the win to stay undefeated on the year.

Greenfield-Northwestern is now 7-0, while Carrollton falls to 5-2.

HARDIN CALHOUN 42, PLEASANT HILL 0: Quarterback Miles Lorton scored three times, on runs of 10, six and 59 yards, and also threw twice to Chris Stanley from 35 and 15 yards as Calhoun took the win at Pleasant Hill.

Pat Friedel also had a one-yard run for the other Warrior touchdown.

Calhoun is now 4-3, while the Wolves slip to 1-6.

EAST ST. LOUIS 59, ALTON 0: Larevious "Fresh" Woods scored on runs of two, three and four yards, TaRyan "Smiley" Martin scored from nine and one yard away and Robert "Pops" Battle threw three touchdown passes, 36 yards to Jesse Watson and 22 and 38 yards to Christopher Bennett, Jr., as East Side defeated Alton at Public School Stadium.

Ahmad Coleman had a 35-yard run for the Flyers' other score.

East Side is now 5-2, while the Redbirds go to 0-7.

In another score from Friday night in the Southwestern Conference, O'Fallon won over Belleville West 56-7.

