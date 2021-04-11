GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ALTON 25-25, GRANITE CITY 11-17: The Redbirds defeated Granite City in the first match of a triangular meet at Civic Memorial.

Grace Carter had a kill and a block in the match for the Redbirds, while Olivia Ducey served up 14 points and an ace to go along with a kill and eight assists, Audrey Evola had three points, Taylor Freer had two points, a kill, a block and 10 assists, Addison McCarty served up six points, Taryn Wallace had four kills and a block, Alyssa Wisniewski had a kill and Brooke Wolff had six points, an ace, nine kills and four blocks.

The Warriors are now 5-6 on the year.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, ALTON 16-20: CM won a hard-fought match in both teams' second match of the day, getting a two set sweep of Alton.

Carter had two kills and a block for the Redbirds, while Ducey had two points, two kills and seven assists, Evola served up five points, Naomi Fader had two points and an ace, Freer came up with two kills and 10 assists, McCarty served up three points and an ace, Wallace had two kills, Wisniewski came up with three kills and Wolff two points and seven kills.

The Eagles are now 9-3 on the year, while the Redbirds go to 8-11.

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, FREEBURG 0: Robbie Kitzmiller had a brace (two goals), and Bryce Davis also scored as CM picked up all three points on the road at Freeburg.

Davis, Ian Heflin and Ben Werts also had assists on the day for the Eagles, who picked up another clean sheet on the season.

CM is now 10-3-0 on the season, while the Midgets fell to 4-9-0.

One other match --- Gillespie at East Alton-Wood River, set for the Wood River Sports Complex --- was postponed because of rain.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

FOOTBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Hardin Calhoun 14, White Hall North Greene 6

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Edwardsville 42, Belleville West 21 (completion of suspended game)

O'Fallon 28, East St. Louis 19

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 34, Hillsboro 0

Nokomis 42, Madison 0

Salem 13, Breese Central 12 (completion of suspended game)

BOYS SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

Trenton Wesclin 8, Roxana 1

Freeburg 0, Civic Memorial 3

Columbia 5, Belleville West 0

East Alton-Wood River vs. Gillespie at Wood River Sports Complex --- postponed, rain

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Roxana 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 14-20

Alton 25-25, Granite City 11-17

Civic Memorial 25-25, Alton 16-20

Collinsville 25-25, Cahokia 19-19

Carlyle 22-25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 25-13-21

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 3, Minnesota Wild 2 (OT)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee Brewers 9, St. Louis Cardinals 5

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

WOMEN'S INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY AT FRIENDS ARENA, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

Sweden 1, United States 1

