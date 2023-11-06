SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - SECOND ROUND

CLASS 1A

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 16, CASEY-WESTFIELD 14: Kohen Vetter scored the game-tying touchdown with 4.9 seconds left in regulation, then quarterback Dylan Pembrook ran in for the two-point conversion that gave Northwestern a thrilling win over Casey-Westfield, preserving the Tigers' undefeated season.

Connor Sullivan scored twice in the first half, on runs of five yards in the first quarter and 51 yards in the second, to give the Warriors a 14-0 halftime lead. With 14.9 seconds left in the third quarter, Pembrook threw 10 yards to Garrett Costello, then hit Vetter in the end zone for a two-point convert to cut the lead to 14-8, then Vetter ran in from one yard out late in the game, with Pembrook adding the two-point convert to give the Tigers the win.

Vetter ran for 42 yards and his late touchdown, while Pembrook ran for 63 yards and a touchdown for Northwestern. Pembrook was also 17-of-33 passing for 247 yards, with Nathan Nord having 10 receptions for 114 yards, Talon Albrecht had 12 receptions for 38 yards, Vetter caught nine balls for 56 yards and Costello had five catches for 38 yards.

Casey-Westfield's season ends at 9-2, while the Tigers are now 11-0 and play at 11-0 Sesser Valier, who defeated Catlin Salt Fork 32-8, in the quarterfinals next weekend. The date and time will be announced at the IHSA office on Monday afternoon.

In the other Class 1A second round scores, undefeated and top-seeded Camp Point Central defeated Hardin Calhoun 32-14, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over LeRoy 56-20, Lena-Winslow defeated Forreston 46-14, Kewanee Wethersfield squeaked past Morrison 13-6, Oneida ROWVA eliminated Toulon Stark County 36-8 and Chicago Hope Academy defeated Aurora Christian 37-29.

CLASS 2A

In the second round of the Class 2A playoffs, Seneca won over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 47-14, Wilmington eliminated Downs Tri-Valley 42-14, it was Maroa-Forsyth over Momence 42-6, Bloomington Central Catholic won over Farmington 27-12, Nashville won over Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 27-18, Athens defeated Red Bud 34-13, Shelbyville won over Vandalia 36-13 and Breese Mater Dei Catholic eliminated Johnston City 27-18.

CLASS 3A

In the Class 3A playoffs, Roxana survived a wild game to win over St. Joseph-Ogden 48-47, previously undefeated Greenville was eliminated by Stanford Olympia 40-20, Byron won over Peotone 56-7, Pecatonica eliminated Stillman Valley 50-19, Princeton won over Monmouth Roseville 35-0. Lombard Montini Catholic defeated Fairbury Prairie Central 44-20, Tolono Unity won over DuQuoin 35-25 and Mt. Carmel eliminated Sullivan Okaw Valley 42-21.

CLASS 4A

In Class 4A second round results, Sandwich won over Chicago Dyett 54-6, West Chicago Wheaton Academy defeated Arlington Heights St. Viator Catholic 12-3, Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic eliminated Rockford Boylan Catholic 35-7, Burbank St. Laurence Catholic won over 33-21, Rochester took a 45-3 win over Coal City, Breese Central got past Mt. Zion 16-13, Murphysboro nipped Charleston 14-13 and Harrisburg won over Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 27-22.

CLASS 5A

HIGHLAND 36, METAMORA 33: Quarterback Blake Gelly connected twice with Dylan Beadle for a touchdown pass from 60 yards, then threw 61 yards to Wyatt Rinderer for another score, while Hunter Frey ran in from two yards out to finish a fourth quarter, three-touchdown rally and give Highland the win over Metamora.

Beadle also ran back a second quarter kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, while Frey ran for 126 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

The Bulldogs are now 10-1 and move on to the season and advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018, where they will play at New Lenox Providence Catholic, who won over Country Club Hills Hillcrest 42-22, next weekend.

In the other Class 4A games, Wheaton St. Francis Catholic defeated Sterling 49-8, Chicago Morgan Park won over Sycamore 27-21, LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy shut out Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 42-0, Mundelein Carmel Catholic eliminated Antioch 50-7, Morris won over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 39-36 and Joliet Catholic Academy defeated Triad 56-7.

CLASS 6A

EAST ST. LOUIS 54, NORMAL COMMUNITY WEST 7: Larevious "Fresh" Woods ran for three touchdowns, quarterback Robert "Pops" Battle threw for four more scores, and Quinton Kirby took an interception back 60 yards for another touchdown as East St. Louis did all of its scoring in the first half to take the win over Normal Community West at Clyde C. Jordan Memorial Stadium.

Woods had runs of 69, eight and 11 yards for touchdowns, Battle threw twice to Rico Bond from 56 and 39 yards, also throwing 43 yards to Christopher Bennett, Jr. and 10 yards to John Daily, while Kirby took the interception back all the way for the Flyers' other touchdown.

East Side goes to 9-2 on the year and travels to Kankakee, who won over Blue Island Eisenhower 49-35, for their quarterfinal contest next weekend.

In the other Class 6A games, Lake Zurich won over Maple Park Kaneland 35-14, it was Belvidere North over Wauconda 28-21, Geneva won over Lake Forest 42-7, Cary Grove won over Highland Park 49-29, Washington eliminated Crete Monee 21-0 and Chatham Glenwood got past Oak Lawn Richards 52-51 in overtime.

CLASS 7A

In the second round of Class 7A, Normal Community nipped Bradley Bourbonnais 31-30 in overtime, Lombard Glenbard East won over Addison Trail 28-13, Downers Grove North won over Arlington Heights Hersey -21, New Lenox Lincoln-Way West defeated Collinsville 43-19, it was Rockton Hononegah over Villa Park Willowbrook 44-0, Batavia won over New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central 45-17, Quincy defeated Wheaton North 33-14 and Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic defeated Mt. Prospect 49-15.

CLASS 8A

Article continues after sponsor message

In the weekend scores of Class 8A, Wilmette Loyola Academy defeated Naperville Neuqua Valley 33-6, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep got past Huntley 35-23, Edwardsville defeated Glen Ellyn Glenbard West 48-14, Elmhust York nipped LaGrange Lyons Township 17-14, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East won over Minooka 28-0, Gurnee Warren defeated South Elgin 51-21, Barrington got past Naperville Central 28-21 and Park Ridge Maine South defeated Belleville East 33-21.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - SUPER-SECTIONALS

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

CLASS 1A

In Friday night's super-sectional matches in Class 1A, at Bushnell-Prairie City, Hartsburg-Emden won over Annawan 25-17, 15-25, 25-19. in the Milford super-sectional, Cissna Park won over Windsor 25-16, 19-25, 28-26, Effingham St. Anthony Catholic won at Okawville over Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 25-22, 25-11 and at Pecatonica, Galena eliminated Elgin Harvest Christian Academy 25-20, 25-12.

In the state semifinals this coming Friday at CEFCU Arena at Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal, Hartsburg-Emden plays Cissna Park at 9 a.m. in the first semifinal, and the second semifinal pits St. Anthony against Galena at 10:30 a.m. The third and fourth place match is set for Saturday morning at 9 a.m., and the state final will be played at 10:30 a.m.

CLASS 2A

In the Class 2A super-sectional quarterfinal matches, at Elmhurst Timothy Christian, Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic won over Chicago Latin 25-8, 25-10, the Robinson super-sectional was won by Carmi White County over Champaign St. Thomas More 23-25. 25-22, 25-18, at the Carlinville Big House, Breese Mater Dei Catholic got past Pleasant Plains 25-12, 25-14 and at Sandwich, Rock Falls won over Palos Heights Chicago Christian 25-9, 25-21.

In the state semifinals on Friday, IC plays against White County at 12 noon, then Mater Dei meets Rock Falls at 1:30 p.m. The third and fourth place match is Saturday at 12:25 p.m. and the final will be played at 1:55 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Over in the Class 3A supers, at Chicago Little Village, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic defeated Burbank St. Laurence Catholic 27-25, 25-20, Lincoln defeated Mascoutah in the Taylorville super-sectional 25-11, 25-18, over in the Antioch super-sectional, Wheaton St. Francis Catholic won over Belvidere North 25-8, 25-20 and in the Kankakee super, Morton won over New Lenox Providence Catholic 25-21, 25-17.

In the Class 3A semifinals, St. Ignatius meets Lincoln at 4 p.m., followed by the second semifinal between St. Francis and Morton at 5:30 p.m. The third and fourth place match will be played at 4 p.m., with the state final set for 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

In the Class 4A super-sectionals, at Bolingbrook, Villa Park Willowbrook won over Joliet West 25-18. 25-14, at Bartlett, it was Lisle Benet Academy won over Winnetka New Trier 25-19, 25-14, the Normal Community super-sectional was won by Chicago Mother McAuley Catholic over Normal Community West 25-19. 26-21 and in the Barrtington super-sectional, the host Broncos won over Libertyville 25-11, 25-21.

In the Class 4A semifinals, on Friday night, Willowbrook meets Benet Academy at 7 p.m., while Mother Mac plays Barrington in the second semifinal at 8:30 p.m. The third and fourth place match goes on Saturday at 7:25 p.m., and the state final is at 8:55 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- STATE FINALS

CLASS 1A

In the Class 1A state semifinals, played Thursday at Hoffman Estates High School's Redhawks Field, Winnetka North Shore Country Day won over Peoria Christian 2-0 and Normal University got past Columbia 2-0.

In Friday's third and fourth place match, Columbia bounced back and won over Peoria Christian 3-0, and in the state final on Saturday afternoon, NSCD won over Normal U. 2-0.

The Raiders are the state Class 1A champions with a final record of 17-5-1, while the Pioneers end up at 21-6-2. The Eagles end their season 18-4-4, while the Chargers wind up at 23-6-2.

CLASS 2A

In Friday's Class 2A semifinals, Crystal Lake South defeated Rochester 1-0, while Peoria Notre Dame Catholic won over Burbank St. Laurence Catholic 2-0.

In Saturday's third place match, St. Laurence won over Rochester 4-2 and in the final, South won over Notre Dame 2-1.

The Gators are the Class 2A state champions with a record of 22-4-1, while the Fighting Irish's final mark is 22-2-3. The Vikings end their season at 15-8-2, while the Rockets finish up at 19-7-0.

CLASS 3A

In a pair of unfinished super-selection matches played on Wednesday that were abandoned or postponed due to snowy weather in Chicago, at the St. Charles North super-sectional, Winnetka New Trier won over St. Charles East 2-1, while in the Barrington super-sectional, which was resumed in the second half after the referee abandoned the match in the 62nd minute the night before, Northbrook Glenbrook North defeated Elgin 3-1 after extra time.

In Friday's state semifinals, LaGrange Lyons Township defeated Naperville North 1-0 and New Trier got past Glenbrook North 2-0. In Saturday's third place match, Naperville North won over Glenbrook North 5-2, and in the state final, New Trier won over LaGrange 3-1.

The Trevians won the state Class 3A championship with a record of 23-1-2, while the Lions finish up at 20-7-2. The Huskies finish up 23-2-3, while the Spartans conclude the season 21-5-2.

More like this: